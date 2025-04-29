Rangers Boss Admits How it Felt to See Celtic Win the League
Celtic have done it again, they have clinched their fourth-straight league title, and 55th overall, with their 5-0 win over Dundee United. Working towards becoming the most successful club in Scotland is a huge deal, and this rivalry goes back as far as many can remember, so as the legacy grows, it only gets more intense.
This title win has led to pretty much everyone sharing their thoughts and opinions on it, as well as the state of the league, and in some cases, complaints regarding Celtic having dominated in recent years.
This is somewhat ridiculous as the dominance has been brought on by quality player development, good business, and a great manager who has brought this team into glory.
The positive is that the Rangers' interim manager has handled the title loss with honesty, with Barry Ferguson recently speaking about what not winning it meant to him. He would say the following on BBC Radio Scotland (transcribed by 67 Hail Hail): “It’s got to hurt you, things like this. It hurts me. I know for a fact that hurts me.
“I know for a fact that hurts my staff. I know for a fact that hurts the supporters. This needs to really hurt my players, because Rangers is built on winning trophies.
“And as I’ve said, over the course of the last number of years, it’s been way off what’s needed here.”
Considering Ferguson's position beyond this season was not guaranteed, it is understandable why he regards the loss this way, as there is a likely possibility that this was his only shot with the club.
With a takeover coming, things could be completely reshuffled for Rangers, as they continue to lose pace with Celtic.
That ultimately matters little to the Hoops, who look forward now to the summer transfer window with even bigger aspirations of returning to the Champions League and proving themselves a force once again, but maybe this time taking things a step further.
Hopefully, the summer transfer window is full of quality signings, as they push once again to extend their SPFL dominance, and work towards closing the gap to the biggest clubs in the world as well.