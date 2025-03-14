Rangers Boss Barry Ferguson Makes Bold Claim Before Facing Celtic
Rangers will be entering their weekend game against Celtic on a high note, fresh off of booking their place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.
A few weeks back, Barry Ferguson had never even managed in the top flight. Now, he is one of a select few who has managed to knock out a Jose Mourinho team in an European knockout round tie.
Of course, that will have given Ferguson and his team some confidence, although over 120 minutes at Ibrox, they did lose 2-0 to Fenerbahce before winning the game on penalties.
Now, the focus will turn towards the Glasgow Derby though. Rangers will be making the trip to Celtic Park, where they have a terrible record in recent years.
The last time that Rangers won at Celtic Park was back in October of 2020. Since then, they have failed to win at Parkhead in eight attempts. That is quite the streak for sure.
Ferguson is looking to bring an end to that run. According to STV News, the Rangers interim manager said: “Yes, it is too long.
“It’s a tough place to go and get a result. We all have a way of approaching the game that I think can get us a result. If that approach is not working, then we can change it within the game as well.
“That’s important to me. I’ve mentioned a number of times that we’ve not been flexible enough as a team. Now we’re starting to get that because we’ve had a wee bit of time in the grass.
“I look forward to Sunday. We’ll go and play a certain way that I believe, me and my staff believe, can get the right result. We’ll take it from there. Eight games is a long time. We need to go in and try and change that on Sunday. That’ll be our mindset on Sunday.”
So, it looks like Rangers will be going for the win this weekend. And to be honest, such an approach should not come as a surprise to anybody.
At the end of the day, Rangers have nothing left to play for when it comes to domestic competitions this season. Celtic are almost certain to win the league. So, why would not Ferguson's side go all out at Parkhead in hopes of pulling off a victory?
For Celtic, the task is clear. To win in front of their home fans. It does not get simpler than that. It will take them another step closer to the league title and also avenge their defeat at Ibrox from earlier in the year.