Rangers Boss Sends Blunt Celtic Warning to his Own Players
In recent years, Rangers fans have become used to seeing new manager bounces. This time around, those hopes might be misplaced though. While they did win 4-2 against Kilmarnock, that result was followed by a 2-1 defeat at home against Motherwell, leaving the Ibrox club trailing Celtic by 16 points in the league title race.
It is hard to imagine that things can get worse than this for Rangers, but it is a real possibility. Especially when you take a look at their schedule.
Their next two games are against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League, home and away. Then they will make the trip to Parkhead to take on Celtic, who will surely be eager to avenge their 3-0 defeat at Ibrox earlier this year.
Ferguson has been very clear about his side's need to improve their performances against those teams and what will happen if they don't.
As reported by STV News, Ferguson said: "It’s clear they will suffer a heavy defeat. I’m not going to sit here and try and kid people on.
"That level of performance, certainly in the first half, is nowhere near the standards that are needed.
"It’s my job now in this short period of time and I’m going to just go and work my backside off to make sure this gets sorted.
"I spoke to them in the dressing room, they understand it. Rangers fans can accept you not playing well. What Rangers fans can’t accept is when your team gets run over the top of in the first 45 minutes."
It remains to be seen if Ferguson can get a performance out of this Rangers team in their next three matches.
While they have been terrible in domestic competitions throughout this season, their performances in Europe have not been bad. Ferguson will surely be hoping for them to step their levels up when they face Fenerbahce.
Then there will be the Celtic Park task. One that the Rangers have failed time and again over the years.
Now, to be honest, Celtic have not looked particularly free-flowing in recent games either but they know how to win games consistently even when off song. The same cannot be said about the Rangers, who are struggling to string together two wins at the moment.