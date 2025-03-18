Rangers' Dujon Sterling in SFA Trouble for What He Said After Celtic Game
We have already talked about Vaclav Cerny facing a potential eight-game after he appeared to spray Celtic supporters with water from his bottle after Rangers scored the winner at Parkhead at the weekend, as Barry Ferguson's side were able to pull off an unexpected 3-2 win.
Cerny is not the only Rangers player who might find himself in disciplinary trouble with the SFA after the game at Celtic Park though. Dujon Sterling might be in hot water as well.
Sterling posted a caption on Instagram that used an expletive word to describe Celtic Park. It is the kind of post that you might expect from a fan but never from a professional footballer at the top level.
Unsurprisingly, it looks like action could potentially be taken as a result of it. According to the Daily Record, Sterling could be in trouble for his social media post with Hampden beaks having previously slapped players on the wrists for public comments that are deemed to be offensive or bringing the game into disrepute.
Obviously, Celtic fans will want to see that happen. It is worth pointing out that Sterling's post has yet to be taken down or edited.
It would be an understatement to say that the reaction of the Rangers players and fans to this Glasgow Derby win have been over the top.
At the end of the day, they are a team that look set to finish the season trophyless once again. Winning away at Parkhead is a big achievement for sure, especially because of how seldom Rangers have managed it in their recent history. But it is still just one game and the result is not expected to have any impact on how the league table will look come the end of the season. Celtic remain 13 points ahead with 8 games to go.