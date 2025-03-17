Rangers fans called out by Chris Sutton for what they did at Celtic Park
A defeat to Rangers is always hard for Celtic fans to accept. The Hoops lost their second consecutive Glasgow Derby as the Ibrox club prevailed 3-2 over Brendan Rodgers' side at Parkhead.
After the game, Celtic have undoubtedly had to deal with a lot of criticism, especially for a team that might finish the season with a domestic treble. After all, it is unusual for the club to lose consecutive Glasgow Derbies, and that too against a Rangers team that has been inconsistent throughout the campaign and is still 13 points behind in the title race despite winning at Parkhead.
Celtic's loss to Rangers will not change the fact that the 13-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table is nearly insurmountable with just eight league games left to be played.
It is also impossible to ignore the Rangers' exaggerated response to the outcome. Their celebrations do not reflect a team that is very likely to finish this season without silverware.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Chris Sutton said after the game on BBC 606: "I’ve got to say, over-celebrating at the end. I wouldn’t have done that, Rob. There’s no way I would have milked it like that.
“These were the same fans who were booing the Rangers. They were booing the Rangers players off the pitch a couple of weeks ago. Now they are clapping and dancing.
“Come on."
There is no denying, though, that Celtic has given up three goals in each of their previous three Glasgow Derby matches against the Rangers. It is necessary for Rodgers to start over and determine what is wrong before the next game at Ibrox.
It can only be hoped that it will ultimately serve as a wake-up call to Celtic. We have witnessed similar circumstances in the past. And we are all aware of the outcome of the 20/21 campaign.
The summer will be a fantastic chance for Celtic to strengthen their squad. So they must make the most of it, in order to avoid ending up in the same situation as they have done following the winter transfer window.