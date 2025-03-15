Rangers Fans Won't Like Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers' Recent Comments
Brendan Rodgers will surely be keen to see his Celtic team avenge their one-sided 3-0 loss at the hands of Rangers away at Ibrox from earlier this year, when the two teams met for the last time.
It was a bad day at the office for Rodgers, for sure. But in the grand scheme of things, that result did not end up having much of an impact on Celtic's season.
Celtic are on course to win another treble. They have already won the League Cup, have a 16-point lead in the Premiership and are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
On the other hand, that victory at Ibrox proved to be Philippe Clement's only Glasgow Derby win as he was sacked as Rangers boss last month.
He was replaced by Barry Ferguson, who came in as the interim Rangers manager until the end of the season. And he has already pulled off a bigger result than anybody would have anticipated, winning against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce to take the Ibrox club to the last 8 of the Europa League.
Rodgers does not see much change in Rangers since the arrival of Ferguson as manager though. According to BBC, the Celtic boss said: "For me, if I look purely at the coaching aspect of it, over the course of four games, I don't see great change.
"I've seen the team change the system. Absolutely, a really good tactical change to go 5-4-1 at Fenerbahce. But I still see a lot of the same traits - some very good performances, some inconsistencies."
A lot of Rangers fans might not be happy with that statement from Rodgers. But it does feel like the Celtic manager was being completely honest about his feelings.
Rodgers has a tremendous record when it comes to Glasgow Derbies. This weekend, he will get the chance to get the better of another Rangers manager in the form of Ferguson.