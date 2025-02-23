Rangers Hero Claims Disallowed Celtic Goal Should Have Stood
There have been far too many controversial decision surrounding Celtic games in recent weeks. First, there was the penalty they did not receive against Bayern Munich in the first leg when Dayot Upamecano appeared to step on Arne Engels' foot in the box.
Then, there was the foul that the referee did not call in the lead up to Bayern Munich's tie-deciding equaliser in the second leg.
Back in domestic action, there was further refereeing controversy. After going down 2-0 at Easter Road against Hibernian, it had looked like Celtic had managed to draw level in the second half.
Maeda had made it 2-1 in the 68th minute and then found the back of the net once again. But unfortunately, the goal was disallowed as VAR adjudged that the ball had gone out of play in the lead up to it.
There are doubts surrounding that decision though and a lot has been made of it in the aftermath of the game.
Brendan Rodgers has already shared what the referee told him about it and now, a former Rangers man has suggested that Celtic's goal should have stood.
As reported by CeltsAreHere, Neil McCann said about the incident while speaking on BBC Sportscene: "You can’t tell. If a fraction of the ball is overhanging the line, it should be a goal. Both of the on-field officials have made a decision that they feel that a bit of the ball is in play.
"Therefore, I believe that the goal should stand. To the naked eye, it can look out at full speed, but VAR can’t overrule that.
"I can’t argue that all of the ball is across the line. The officials should have been backed up. The linesman has got the best view out of the officials – are the cameras any better than that? They’re not."
If the ball had indeed gone out of play then this was certainly the right call. The issue is, so far, nothing conclusive has been provided to show that that was definitely the case. That should not be the case when making such decisions with the help of technology. That is the whole point of it in the first place.
Celtic have to put this behind them though and focus on what is next. The Champions League campaign might be over but they still have two more trophies to play for.