Rangers Release Statement About What Happened at Celtic Park
For the first time in a while, away fans were back attending a Glasgow Derby. Unsurprisingly, there was some major talking points coming out of the game, although most involved the players and the action on the pitch.
Vaclav Cerny appeared to spray water from his bottle at the Celtic supporters. There have been suggestions that he could be suspended for as many as eight games as a result.
On the other hand, Dujon Sterling could get into trouble for his social media post after the game, in which he used an expletive to describe Celtic Park.
As for the supporters, there were no major incidents to talk about although the Rangers did mention one in a recent statement released by the Ibrox club.
According to The Scotsman, the statement from Rangers reads: "Lastly, and despite clear warnings to the contrary, pyrotechnics were used by two individuals following Sunday’s Old Firm victory at Parkhead.
"This runs the risk of an additional 800 of our supporters being unable to attend a match in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden, in addition to the 500 that will already miss out as a result of the use of pyrotechnics.
"All of the above behaviours will have consequences for the club, and either directly or indirectly, the club’s supporters."
That has been an issue for both the Glasgow clubs in recent times. Celtic were handed a punishment due to the use of pyrotechnics very recently as well and it is something that the club are trying to bring under their control as soon as possible.
Coming out of the Glasgow Derby, the biggest worry for Celtic fans will be the team's performance and result though.
This was Celtic's second defeat on the trot against Rangers and the third straight time that they have conceded three goals in the Glasgow Derby.
These are things that Brendan Rodgers will need to find a solution for and soon. It is impossible to win games of this magnitude if the defence is not able to keep the opposition at bay while the forward line need to cause them more problems on the other end of the field.
This result might not end up having any real impact on the Premiership title race but similar results will do in the future. So, the Hoops need to make sure that this is not repeated moving forward.