Rangers Takeover Might Be Just What Celtic Need Right Now
There is speculation surrounding Rangers right now. 49ers Enterprises are believed to have their eyes set on the club. And it might be exactly what Celtic need.
The group have already enjoyed a decent level of success with Leeds United, who are currently leading the Championship.
It is not unprecedented by any means though. You would expect from a club the size of Leeds United. Not too long ago, they were in the Premier League and it is not rare for teams to yo-yo between the English first and second division.
So, what will happen if there is a Rangers takeover? Firstly, it would not be the end of the world for Celtic as many in the media might have you believe.
It is not like Rangers have not been spending money already. This is a club that posts significant losses almost every year.
One could argue that they will get a bit smarter with how that money is spent. And it is possible that they close down the gap that exists between themselves and Celtic.
That might be great news for Celtic as well. We saw them make great progress in the Champions League this season and the aim has to be to continue on that path.
At the same time, it is very possible for a club like Celtic to get a bit complacent when it comes to domestic success. We saw what that can result in during the 2020/21 season.
One would hope that if Rangers improve then Celtic would also try to make bigger and better signings, improve the squad constantly and maintain their lead over their Ibrox rivals.