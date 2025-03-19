Rangers' Vaclav Cerny Breaks Silence on Celtic Park Incident
Rangers got their first win at Celtic Park in almost five years at the weekend when they defeated Brendan Rodgers' side 3-2. But coming out of the game, the player who has seen the most headlines neither scored nor assisted on the day.
Vaclav Cerny appeared to spray water from his bottle towards the Celtic supporters when Rangers scored their later winner at Parkhead.
Unsurprisingly, that incident has landed him in hot water and there have been suggestions that he could be handed a ban that could range from two to eight games.
Cerny has broken his silence on the matter recently as well. According to the Daily Record, he said to media Prague outlet iSport Blesk regarding the incident that took place at Celtic: "I don’t want to say too much, I can’t. I find it a bit absurd.
"The stands are so close, to have open water… I didn’t even know what was happening at that moment. I just ran. It’s a derby."
So, Cerny appears to be presenting that whatever happened was unintentional and that it was a combination of the euphoria of the moment and the fans being in close proximity.
It remains to be seen what the concerned authorities think about the matter. Even if Cerny is handed a ban of about eight games, that is not going to have much of an impact on the remainder of Rangers' season because at the domestic level, they have nothing left to play for.
They are already out of the Scottish Cup, having lost to Championship side Queen's Park at Ibrox. And despite winning at Celtic Park, they are still trailing the Hoops in the league by 13 points.
On the other hand, Celtic need to put this result behind them as soon as possible because they still have a couple more trophies to play for as a treble is up for grabs. They need to get over the line in the Premiership and are also in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.