Ranking Celtic's Biggest Needs in This Summer Transfer Window
Celtic have completed their 2024-2025 campaign, and while the treble was ultimately out of reach, they were still able to land the Premiership title, which is always the first and foremost objective, as well as the League Cup.
With that out of the way, they now have the 2025 summer transfer window to look forward to, and with plenty of needs to fill on the squad, they have their work cut out for them. In previous windows, they have spent quite a bit to try and improve the team, and while some have worked out, others have not.
This summer needs to be a strong one for the club, as they have plenty of money to shell out this time around, and there is a significant amount of talent to choose from, seemingly more than ever. With a multitude of quality options available as free agents, they could also improve the roster without having to spend an exorbitant amount on transfer fees.
So with the summer window opening in the near future, let's take a look ahead at what positions are the biggest needs for Celtic, and rank them based on how much a pickup could impact the team next year.
1. Centre-Forward
It has been talked about time and again all season long, and now that it has wrapped up, there is only more to discuss surrounding the centre-forward need. While the club have Adam Idah currently, they need another option there, perhaps more consistent.
His numbers are good, no doubt, but his ability to progress the ball and make positive moves is less than optimal at times. With Kyogo Furuhashi on his way out in the winter, the club needs to find their successor sooner rather than later.
2. Winger
Winger has become an intriguing need ahead of the summer window, both due to injury and the potential for future moves. Nicolas Kuhn may be on the way out, looking for a more substantial challenge in a more prolific league. Additionally, Jota will miss a decent chunk of time with his injury, leaving the team with Daizen Maeda and Yang Hyun-Jun as viable options. Adding more to this group would truly be a boon to success in the long run.
3. Centre-Back
Centre-back is going to be something to monitor over the summer, as Auston Trusty has been hit-and-miss. Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely to stay as of now, but if he were to leave eventually, the club would have a major issue to fix. Finding a quality young prospect to develop is something to definitely register on the list of needs.
4. Midfield Depth
Midfield depth is critical now more than ever, with Reo Hatate out due to injury, the club will have to find options to fill in. While Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, and Paulo Bernardo make for a good starting group, having another option alongside Luke McCowan in the event that injury pops up is a necessity. This is not a crucial "must-have" need as of now, but more of a precaution over all else.