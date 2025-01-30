Reliable Journalist Drops Major Mathias Kvistgaarden to Celtic News
The striker position has undergone some changes recently for Celtic, with Kyogo Furuhashi moving to Ligue 1 club Rennes, and Adam Idah filling the role for the time being. It is somewhat up in the air who the long-term option is up top for the Hoops.
With that said, the Hoops may have another option up their sleeve, as they are one of the potential transfer destinations for Danish striker Mathias Kvistgaarden. Celtic have been interested in signing him for quite some time now.
According to Anthony Joseph, Celtic are in talks with Brondby over a possible deal for Kvistgaarden. It’s understood the Danish club are holding out for a record fee in excess of £10m. The 22-year-old has been a long term target for the Hoops, who are looking to replace Kyogo.
This is not a figure that would be out of the realm of possibility for Celtic, as they have had money coming in during the transfer window from various moves. The issue would be beating out any other clubs who may also be looking to sign Kvistgaarden.
The 22-year-old has been spectacular during his time with Brondby IF. In 15 matches played so far in the 2024-2025 campaign, with 1,006 minutes on the pitch, 10 goals, four assists and 21 shots on target from 40 attempts (52.5% rate). He has proven time and again that he could be a crucial component for a team, and that he is ready for the next step in his career.
Kvistgaarden is a well-rounded player who would add plenty of scoring prowess to Celtic and would be a welcome addition with the current state of the forward line. With Daizen Maeda handed a two-game ban in the Champions League, things get a little more difficult given he was likely set to be the striker option for the short-term future.
The addition of Jota on the wing is one that will help fill out the flank, but getting a deal done for Kvistgaarden would be exceptional work. What a window it would be to be able to bring in a long-term striking option and at the same time, fill one of the biggest needs on the team for the foreseeable future.