Rennes Manager Makes Kyogo U-turn as Celtic Return Touted
In recent years, some of Celtic’s best-performing players have left Parkhead in search of new challenges. However, quite a few of them have struggled to replicate the success they enjoyed with the Hoops.
Kyogo Furuhashi left Celtic to join Ligue 1 side Rennes during the winter transfer window, seeking a new challenge and to push for a place in Japan's World Cup squad next year. But things haven’t gone his way in France.
The Japanese forward has played just 120 minutes so far and has started only one of his six appearances for Rennes. Kyogo, who regularly found the back of the net at Celtic, has yet to score a single goal for his new club.
Former Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli was in charge when Kyogo arrived, but he was sacked just days later. Habib Beye was then appointed as the new manager.
It was widely believed that Beye is not a fan of Kyogo, which may explain the Japanese forward’s struggles for playing time at Rennes.
However, Beye’s recent comments about Kyogo being an integral part of Rennes may come as a surprise to many. According to The Scottish Sun, the manager said: "Even if he doesn't get the minutes he would like, he is an integral part of my squad.
"Kyogo's lack of playing time doesn't mean he doesn't meet my expectations, otherwise he wouldn't be in the squad and he wouldn't come on as a sub.
"He's a quality player and he will bring something to the team, I'm convinced of that."
It will be interesting to see whether Kyogo can work his way back into the starting XI after the manager's encouraging words. However, if things don’t improve by the end of this season, then the Japanese international might want an exit.
Recently, there have been reports of a sensational return to Celtic for Kyogo. The Japanese forward has certainly discovered that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Should he make a return to Parkhead, it will be fascinating to see whether he can reclaim his place in the team, especially with Daizen Maeda currently performing incredibly well in the centre-forward position.