Reo Hatate's Injury Could be Worse Than First Thought in Celtic Worry
Celtic have had some solid luck when it comes to injuries throughout their 2024-2025 campaign, which allowed them to maintain a level of success and continue to produce at a high level. Unfortunately, in recent weeks, this luck has worn off completely, with Jota and Reo Hatate picking up serious injuries that will keep them out for a substantial amount of time.
While the timeline for Jota is set definitively in the range of six to nine months, the one for Hatate is not as clear, as Brendan Rodgers only stated that he would likely be back during pre-season training ahead of the 25/26 campaign, but nothing further as of yet.
This is a bit concerning, especially given the severity of how the injury looked for the midfielder. And is there a possibility that it could turn out to be worse than first thought, as quite a few of Celtic's recent injury problems have?
Stephen McGinn recently had some information to discuss regarding the injury, and what he believed to be the case regarding how severe the setback may be.
What Did Mcginn Have to Say Regarding Hatate's Injury and Why it is Bad News for Celtic?
In a recent interview for Go Radio, McGinn had the following to say regarding the injury (transcribed by 67 Hail Hail):
“Worrying for trophy day was seeing Reo Hatate in a knee brace. That’s never a good sign with someone with a knee injury.
"I think if there is any sign of that being a mid-to-long-term, then they would absolutely need a midfielder, because he is irreplaceable in the Celtic team, at the minute. I think Bernardo does okay. Luke McCowan does okay. But neither can be at the level Reo Hatate is. I think if Reo Hatate is fit anyway, I think they need to go and spend a bit of money on a midfielder. Maybe one that would just commit fouls. Pick up the odd booking. Stop the odd counter-attack in the bigger games."
This is a claim that is rather intriguing, the knee brace is definitely concerning no doubt, as it would be with any injury. Hatate being out for a substantial time would be difficult for the club, as he has been vital for them over the years and is no doubt one of the more underrated players on the squad.
Signing a new midfielder is an interesting prospect, and having someone to pair alongside the current group would not be a bad idea, even if just rotationally. Seeing how this all pans out will be something to keep an eye on over the summer transfer window.