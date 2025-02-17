Ronaldo Names Former Celtic Player as his Worst Ever Teammate
Ronaldo Nazario, a Brazilian icon who is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, had some interesting insight when it comes to sharing a dressing room with a former Celtic player.
The two-time World Cup winner has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including PSV, Barcelona, both Milan clubs, and Real Madrid. Throughout his illustrious career, he has also played alongside some of the greatest players, like Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Kaka, Andrea Pirlo and more.
In a recent interview with former Brazil teammate Romario, with whom he won the 1994 World Cup, Ronaldo was asked about who is the worst player he'd ever played with.
According to the Daily Record, Ronaldo said: "There was one at Real Madrid who was a joke… Gravesen. He was a Danish midfielder. He was a really cool guy, good guy.
"A little while ago he won a $50million poker tournament or something. But in football he was very bad, he scored and he beat the hell out of people."
During his tenure at Everton, Gravesen established a reputation as a tough, no-nonsense midfielder in the Premier League. Then, in January 2005, he joined Real Madrid for a £2.5 million transfer fee. That has to go down as one of the most unexpected moves in football history.
Gravensen spent eighteen months at the Bernabeu. During that time, he made 49 appearances for the club, scored a solitary goal and had his fair share of controversies as well.
Gravesen would leave Real Madrid to join Celtic in 2006, where he scored 6 goals in 29 appearances. That is not a path that you often see a player take.
It seems like despite his brief tenure in Spain, the Danish midfielder left an indelible impression on Ronaldo, and not for the best reasons.
All in all, it is fair to say that Gravesen had an interesting playing career and is enjoying plenty of success after hanging up his boots.