Scott Brown Makes Bold Lennon Miller to Celtic Prediction

Despite being an internationally recognized team, Celtic are not only accustomed to signing foreign footballers but also keep an eye on local talent.

Among the recent cases of young prospects in Scotland who have caught the attention of more than one club is that of Lennon Miller, an 18-year-old midfielder who plays for Motherwell.

Recently, a former Celtic captain made some quite interesting statements about Miller, which gain significant relevance considering the Hoops' board aims to be protagonists during the summer transfer window.

Scott Brown believes Lennon Miller could make the jump to Celtic

Scotland's national team recently won a friendly match against Liechtenstein 4-0. In this game, Miller participated as a starter and left a good impression.

So much so that it prompted Scott Brown to praise the young midfielder and declare that he is ready to make the leap to Parkhead.

Brown made it clear that making the jump to a team of Celtic's or Rangers' calibre is very difficult, but he believes Miller has what it takes to succeed. The former Hoops captain said on BBC Scotland:

What are the chances of you breaking through at a Rangers and Celtic? It's really, really hard. You've got to be really special; Lennon is really special. You can see it with his quality going forward, his calmness on the ball, but also, nothing fazes him. Scott Brown to BBC Two

Of course, Brown will know a bit about making that leap, having left Hibernian to join Celtic. He enjoyed a legendary career at Parkhead.

During the 2024-25 season, Miller played 32 matches for Motherwell in the Premiership, starting in all of them.

Additionally, Lennon registered two goals, eight assists, and appeared five times in SofaScore's Team of the Week. In other words, he established himself as a key player for his team at an age when he is expected to break through at best.

We’ll have to wait to know with greater certainty what the future holds for Miller, but it’s clear he won’t stay at his current club for long, and he could be a great signing for Celtic.