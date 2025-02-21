Scottish Player Rejects Celtic and Agrees Deal with Arsenal
Celtic had an intriguing summer of 2024 when it came to the transfer window, as they had many targets and most certainly did work to bring multiple in. However, one player they failed to sign was St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Celtic are believed to have pursued him for a time, and unfortunately, he rejected both the Hoops and Rangers, going after a different opportunity instead.
According to The Athletic, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Hamill. A six-figure package plus add-ons has been agreed, and the Scottish youngster is set to officially join the club on July 1.
This is not an out of left-field surprise for many, as Hamill trained with Arsenal's under-18 squad at multiple points throughout previous seasons. He decision not to join Celtic or Rangers all but solidified that he would be moving abroad, and in the end, he chose the Gunners.
MORE: Alphonso Davies is Completely Wrong About Celtic Game
At the current juncture Hamill would be allowed to join the English side by March 1, as that will be his 16th birthday. But it looks like a move in the summer is on the cards rather than leaving in the middle of the season.
Hamill has exceptional versatility for his age, playing strongly at all three defensive positions (centre, right, and left), and has made strides in his development throughout recent seasons.
Given Arsenal is competing heavily with some of the other Premier League teams both in the points table and in the transfer market, this move should help them secure their future a bit with a promising young player being added to their ranks.
Giving Hamill a chance to work with a high-end development squad and coaches will most certainly provide a strong opportunity for him to fulfill his potential.