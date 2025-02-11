'Don't see any danger' - Celtic Fans Won't Like Bayern Munich Legend's Claim
Everybody will acknowledge that Bayern Munich are the favourites against Celtic in their UEFA Champions League knockout phase tie. The two sides will meet at Parkhead in the first leg before facing off again at Allianz Arena next week.
Of course, Celtic should not be counted out of the tie before a ball has even been kicked. Anything can happen in football.
We have seen Celtic win against teams like AC Milan, Manchester United and Barcelona in the Champions League in recent years. Even this season, they have a win over RB Leipzig in the bank.
Bayern Munich legend, Lothar Matthaus, does not seem to be worried about Celtic and what they bring to the table though. According to The Herald, he said: "I don't see any danger for Bayern at all in the games with Celtic.
"Their chances of reaching the Round of 16 are very good.
"Celtic have a home and an away face. The Scots won 3-1 at home against RB Leipzig, but remember, they lost 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund."
Celtic fans will be hoping that the players use Matthaus' comments as extra motivation going into the game against Bayern Munich this week.
The Hoops should never be counted out, especially with the Parkhead atmosphere pushing them on. Of course, they have had more good news recently as well.
Daizen Maeda was set to miss this game as he was serving a red card suspension, having been sent off against BSC YB. But Celtic have successfully appealed that decision and the Japanese forward is now free to feature against Bayern Munich.
That will come as a major boost to the side. Maeda is arguably their most in-form player right now, having scored 6 goals over the last 3 games. That includes a hattrick at the weekend against Raith Rovers after he was handed a rare start as a striker.
It is safe to say that Maeda made the most of that opportunity and could be genuine competition for Adam Idah in that position.