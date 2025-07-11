Serie A Side Readying Bid For Long-Standing Celtic Target

Celtic FC

As per the recent reports, it seems like the big-spending Serie A side are now set to make a move for the long-standing Celtic transfer target.
22nd February 2025; Easter Road, Edinburgh, Scotland: Scottish Premiership Football, Hibernian versus Celtic; Celtic Manager Brendan Rodgers arrives for the match | Mandatory Credit: Vagelis Georgariou, Action Plus

Amidst the busy summer, Celtic have managed to bring in several new additions, such as Ross Doohan, Hayato Inamura, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand, and the much-anticipated Kieran Tierney.

However, there have been some departures as well, such as Scott Bain, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Maik Nawrocki, Jeffrey Schlupp and Greg Taylor, they've all moved away from Parkhead. The most recent name coming up on that list is Nicolas Kuhn. He has joined Como FC.

However, as per the recent reports it seems like the big-spending Serie A side are now set to make a move for a long-standing Celtic target.

According to the Scottish Sun, Como are set to swoop for Lennon Miller and are preparing a bid for him.

The Motherwell midfielder is also a target for Italian rivals Udinese, whose previous bid was rejected in January.

However, the suitors for Scotland's young player of the year do not stop there; Championship sides Southampton and Ipswich Town, both relegated from the top division last season, are also keeping an eye on Miller's situation.

Miller's father, Lee, a former Scotland international striker, recently hinted that his son would prefer a move abroad.

Motherwell's new manager, Jens Berthel Askou has accepted that clubs have raised their interest in Scotland international midfielder. It is likely that he will leave this summer.

It remains to be seen what Miller's future holds. As for Celtic, they have plenty of options for midfield action right now. As captain, Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo, and Luke McCowan are all competing for the three spots.

