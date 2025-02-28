SFA Admit Key Refereeing Mistake Was Made Against Celtic
Celtic were handed a tough blow against Hibernian back on February 22nd, as a late equaliser by Daizen Maeda was disallowed. The goal was disallowed due to the ball from the cross leading up to the goal, put in by Alistair Johnston, was believed to be out of bounds prior to the pass.
This goal ultimately would have netted a draw for the Hoops, and given them an additional point towards their Scottish Premiership campaign.
However, it was disallowed, and Celtic would lose 2-1, which was thankfully not yet a major loss given that Rangers also lost in a 2-0 match against St. Mirren on the same day.
The disallowed goal for Maeda was controversial at best, and it seems for good reason, as the Scottish Football Association's (SFA) key match incident panel has reviewed all available information, and determined the goal should have stood, rather than being disallowed.
The panel released the following statement regarding the review: "The majority (4:1) of the panel deemed the on-field decision of goal to be correct. They felt the factual VAR intervention for the ball being out of play was incorrect. One panel member felt VAR was correct to intervene as they believed one of the angles showed the ball out of play."
This only makes things more difficult when it comes to VAR and its utilisation, as it has already been called into question in various other circumstances.
Now a goal has been taken away via its use, but the panel itself believes it should not have been. A difficult pill to swallow no doubt for the club and fans, but one they will have to live with as they continue through the season.
Hopefully, the VAR referees will be more careful moving forward and on-field decisions won't be overturned unless there is definite prove backing it.