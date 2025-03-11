Celtic FC

SFA Announce Referee for Celtic vs Rangers Glasgow Derby

The referee and officials for the upcoming Glasgow Derby between Celtic and Rangers have been named by the SFA.

Sourav Mahanty

. - Celtic v Bayern Munchen, UEFA Champions League, Knockout Play-off first leg, Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland - 12th February 2025. Daniel Weir Crystal Pix Brendan Rodgers Manager of Celtic. - Celtic v Bayern Munchen, UEFA Champions League, Knockout Play-off first leg, Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland - 12th February 2025. Daniel Weir Crystal Pix Glasgow Celtic Park Stadium Scotland Copyright: xDanielxWeirx CP_Celtic_Munich_14
. - Celtic v Bayern Munchen, UEFA Champions League, Knockout Play-off first leg, Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland - 12th February 2025. Daniel Weir Crystal Pix Brendan Rodgers Manager of Celtic. - Celtic v Bayern Munchen, UEFA Champions League, Knockout Play-off first leg, Celtic Park Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland - 12th February 2025. Daniel Weir Crystal Pix Glasgow Celtic Park Stadium Scotland Copyright: xDanielxWeirx CP_Celtic_Munich_14 / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The next Glasgow Derby is an interesting one. It is more than likely that it won't have an impact on the destination of the league title, as Celtic hold a significant lead with very few games left to be played.

That being said, every Glasgow Derby is a must-win. On top of that, Celtic will surely want to avenge their defeat in the last one, when they lost 3-0 away at Ibrox.

It was a rare one-sided Glasgow Derby for Celtic. A memory that they will surely want to put behind them as soon as possible. What better way to that than by winning against the Rangers at Parkhead?

It will be a special occasion as well as away fans will be back in attendance in a Glasgow Derby for the first time in a while.

Unfortunately, fans are always on the lookout for the referee appointments when it comes to games like this. The refereeing standards in Scotland are in need of improvement judging from some of the mistakes we have seen being made recently.

SFA have appointment the officials for the game between Celtic and Rangers. Steven McLean will be the referee on the day. And notably, John Beaton will be on VAR duty.

Celtic will be looking to not only win this game but by a decent margin as well. On the other hand, Rangers don't have anything left to play for domestically this season. But winning another Glasgow Derby would be a welcome consolation to their supporters, who are already looking forward to a takeover.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News