SFA Announce Referee for Celtic vs Rangers Glasgow Derby
The next Glasgow Derby is an interesting one. It is more than likely that it won't have an impact on the destination of the league title, as Celtic hold a significant lead with very few games left to be played.
That being said, every Glasgow Derby is a must-win. On top of that, Celtic will surely want to avenge their defeat in the last one, when they lost 3-0 away at Ibrox.
It was a rare one-sided Glasgow Derby for Celtic. A memory that they will surely want to put behind them as soon as possible. What better way to that than by winning against the Rangers at Parkhead?
It will be a special occasion as well as away fans will be back in attendance in a Glasgow Derby for the first time in a while.
Unfortunately, fans are always on the lookout for the referee appointments when it comes to games like this. The refereeing standards in Scotland are in need of improvement judging from some of the mistakes we have seen being made recently.
SFA have appointment the officials for the game between Celtic and Rangers. Steven McLean will be the referee on the day. And notably, John Beaton will be on VAR duty.
Celtic will be looking to not only win this game but by a decent margin as well. On the other hand, Rangers don't have anything left to play for domestically this season. But winning another Glasgow Derby would be a welcome consolation to their supporters, who are already looking forward to a takeover.