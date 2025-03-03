Sky Sports Drop Rangers News That Will Interest Celtic Fans
It would be safe to say that Rangers have not really been competition for Celtic in recent times. Yes, they did stop the club from 10IAR but other than that, they have not really been able to go toe-to-toe with the green-and-white side from Glasgow.
This season is the perfect reflection of that. Another treble seems to be on the cards for Celtic. On the other hand, Rangers look set to finish trophyless again and have sacked their manager for the third consecutive campaign.
There is an update regarding Rangers' takeover though. One that will interest the Celtic fans, as they surely have been keeping an eye out on the situation too.
According to Sky Sports, a deal for Rangers to be taken over by US investors has been agreed in principle.
Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe, who is 49ers Enterprises president, and health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh are leading the takeover bid. The US group is aiming to buy at least 51 per cent of the shares in Rangers.
Now, this does not mean that Rangers will start competing with Celtic out of nowhere. They are a club that already posts significant losses every year.
This does give the club a new direction though and a possible chance to improve from where they are right now. And to be honest, they have been heading nowhere for a while.
Will a takeover translate to a big-name managerial appointment and higher transfer fees being shelled out? Your guess is as good as ours at the moment. Time shall tell.