Sky Sports Reporter Confirms Celtic Decision on Deadline Day Bid
Celtic fans are hoping that the club are able to sign a striker on this deadline day. Moves for Kelechi Iheanacho and Mathias Kvistgaarden have seemingly gone nowhere but the hope is that the Hoops have a late ace up their sleeve.
However, one of their recent decisions might be an indication that they don't. The club have stood firm and do not seem ready to let Daniel Cummings leave this winter even though he has agreed a pre-contract with West Ham United.
According to Anthony Joseph, Celtic have rejected West Ham United’s improved offer for Cummings. The Premier League club will no longer pursue a deal in this ongoing window.
Cummings agreed terms on a pre-contract and West Ham United will look to finalise that this week. Celtic will be due £350,000 in compensation.
MORE: Celtic Considering Deadline Day Bid For Long-term Midfield Target
That is an interesting decision on the part of Celtic for sure. Cummings will be on his way out in the summer anyway and has featured just once so far this season.
As a result, it is not like Cummings leaving right now will have a major impact on Brendan Rodgers' plans. So, why not accept a bid and get a bigger amount out of his exit than the compensation they will be due in the summer?
Is it a sign that the club are not ready to let another striker leave, after Kyogo, as they are uncertain that they will able to sign one before the window closes?
That might very well be the case because otherwise, it does not make much sense. Celtic could be looking to keep Cummings around just in case there is an injury crisis at some point down the line and they are in need of a striker.