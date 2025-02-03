Celtic FC

Sky Sports Reporter Confirms Celtic Decision on Deadline Day Bid

Sky Sports reporter, Anthony Joseph, has confirmed Celtic's decision regarding a deadline day transfer bid.

Sourav Mahanty

Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101
Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Celtic fans are hoping that the club are able to sign a striker on this deadline day. Moves for Kelechi Iheanacho and Mathias Kvistgaarden have seemingly gone nowhere but the hope is that the Hoops have a late ace up their sleeve.

However, one of their recent decisions might be an indication that they don't. The club have stood firm and do not seem ready to let Daniel Cummings leave this winter even though he has agreed a pre-contract with West Ham United.

According to Anthony Joseph, Celtic have rejected West Ham United’s improved offer for Cummings. The Premier League club will no longer pursue a deal in this ongoing window.

Cummings agreed terms on a pre-contract and West Ham United will look to finalise that this week. Celtic will be due £350,000 in compensation.

MORE: Celtic Considering Deadline Day Bid For Long-term Midfield Target

That is an interesting decision on the part of Celtic for sure. Cummings will be on his way out in the summer anyway and has featured just once so far this season.

As a result, it is not like Cummings leaving right now will have a major impact on Brendan Rodgers' plans. So, why not accept a bid and get a bigger amount out of his exit than the compensation they will be due in the summer?

Is it a sign that the club are not ready to let another striker leave, after Kyogo, as they are uncertain that they will able to sign one before the window closes?

That might very well be the case because otherwise, it does not make much sense. Celtic could be looking to keep Cummings around just in case there is an injury crisis at some point down the line and they are in need of a striker.

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News