'Special' - Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Pays Tribute to Celtic Park

Vincent Kompany paid tribute to Celtic Park following Bayern Munich's 2-1 win in Glasgow in the first leg.

Bayern Munich survived a challenging Celtic team and home atmosphere, escaping Parkhead with a narrow 2-1 victory in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round.

Manager Vincent Kompany was thrilled at his club’s ability to endure a tough crowd at Celtic Park and stave off any hopes of a late comeback for the Hoops. Bayern Munich now takes the lead ahead of next week's return leg.

Right before halftime, Kompany’s team took the lead through a thunderous goal from Michael Olise. A few minutes after the break, Harry Kane doubled the lead for Bayern Munich after he was inexplicably left unmarked on the far post.

Celtic winger Daizen Maeda gave the Hoops hope for a comeback with a late goal in the 79th minute, but they were unable to equalize. However, it does keep the tie alive going into next week's second leg at the Allianz Arena.

While Brendan Rodgers tries to reset his team for the next matchup, Kompany was impressed by Bayern Munich in the first leg as they overcame the deafening crowd noise at Parkhead, a stadium he claims “transcends performance.”

According to The National, Kompany said: "I know this place. I know it transcends performance sometimes. I thought we dealt really well with it for long spells of the game. We didn’t go crazy. Then in the last 10 minutes we defended well."

Kompany thought Bayern had several long stretches of strong play but stressed the importance of each game for his team.

The Bayern Munich boss said: "In the end, sometimes you have to defend. In general we did enough to deserve the win and to put ourselves in a decent position at the end of the first half of this game. In the end, we can draw on a lot of experience in the team."

He reminisced about his time as a player, recalling how the atmosphere battered his Anderlecht team the first time he was here. He finally added: "This place is very hard to explain, but they have something special.”

Rodgers will hope to flip the slim advantage onto the side of Celtic as his team faces their own away challenge at Allianz Arena next week. It will be difficult without a doubt and need to make some adjustments for sure but there is cause for optimism following their first leg display.

