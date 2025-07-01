Talks Underway and Bid Made for Forgotten Celtic Player's Exit

The summer transfer window is open, and just like other clubs, Celtic have also been linked with several players. To become more competitive for the upcoming season, teams must sanction departures to make room for new signings. And the Scottish champions are expected to offload a number of first-team misfits.

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is believed to be on the transfer list this summer. Although he appeared in the club's footage of the first day of pre-season at Lennoxtown on Friday, following his return from a loan spell at FC Twente, it doesn't seem to alter his situation at Parkhead in the long run.

Lagerbielke was signed for £3 million in 2023 as part of a defensive revamp, alongside Maik Nawrocki, but has yet to make an impact.

Despite being Brendan Rodgers' signing, he rapidly dropped down the pecking order and lost his position and was eventually loaned to FC Twente last summer, where he received regular game time but did not do enough to earn himself a permanent move.

Lagerbielke's performances in the Eredivisie and Europa League have not gone unnoticed though. According to Fabrizio Romano, SC Braga have sent an official bid worth €2m for Lagerbielke to Celtic. The player’s keen on the move and negotiations are ongoing.

The Portuguese press has now provided some additional details regarding this. A BOLA claims that transfer talks between Celtic and Braga are 'well underway' and that Lagerbielke will be offered a three or four-year contract if an agreement can be reached with the Hoops.

This seems to be an attractive offer for the Swedish centre-back, who is in need of a new home after failing to establish himself in Rodgers' squad.

Since joining Celtic, Lagerbielke has made just 10 appearances and scored once, in a thrilling late-game victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League. He's found himself trailing behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, and Liam Scales in the pecking order.

The upcoming weeks will determine whether Lagerbielke stays in Glasgow or leaves for a new start somewhere else.