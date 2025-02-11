Celtic FC

Terrific Celtic Boost Confirmed Ahead of Bayern Munich Match

Celtic have received exceptionally positive news ahead of their match with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Jeremy Trottier

Celtic v Ross County - William Hill Premiership - Celtic Park Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after the final whistle of the William Hill Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday November 30, 2024. Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xStevexWelshx 78350350 / IMAGO / PA Images

One of the biggest worries for Celtic heading into their matchup against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League was the likelihood that Daizen Maeda would miss the match due to a red card suspension, leaving the team without their most in-form player at the moment.

However, just recently this decision and ban were successfully appealed by the Hoops, and even more notably, the suspension has been reduced to just a one-game ban.

This means that Maeda will be available for Celtic's first leg against Bayern Munich, and the Hoops will be able to play the lineup however they wish to. So, expect the Japanese forward to be in the starting XI.

This is absolutely enormous for the Scottish side, as they will need all the advantages they can get going up against one of the best teams in European football. Having your leading goal scorer for the season back for both matches is hugely beneficial, and may give Celtic the opportunity to pull off an upset at home on February 12th.

Maeda just recently entered the 50-goal club for Celtic as well with a hat-trick performance against Raith Rovers. He has been on an absolute tear in recent matches as well, with six goals in his last three games across all competitions.

Maeda proved to be exceptionally effective when it came to playing at the striker position against Raith Rovers as well, so Celtic will have lots of options to consider when it comes to how they want to put together their starting XI come Wednesday.

Our best guess is that we'll see a frontline of Maeda, Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn. But do not be surprised if Brendan Rodgers decides to change things up with the options available to him. It is good selection headache to have.

JEREMY TROTTIER

Jeremy Trottier started his writing journey with WBLZ Media, and has worked through multiple publications with 247Sports, USA Today, Fansided, SBNation and others. He is an avid fan of motorsports and most sports in general, and has completed a degree in sports management to further understand the sports industry. During his time with sports media, he has been credentialed for coverage of Boston College sports, and can often be found attending their football and basketball games as well as expected coverage of their men’s soccer team in the near future. Sports are a large part of his life and career, as he looks to pursue a full time role within the industry someday.

