Thomas Muller Warns Bayern Munich Teammates About Celtic Park
Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller recently discussed drawing Celtic for the knockout phase of the Champions League play-offs. He spoke about the team, fanbase, and how the Bavarian side should not underestimate the Hoops heading into the tie.
As reported by The Herald, Muller stated: "The draw has given us Celtic. Anyone who underestimates the Scots has never seen them at Celtic Park.
"The atmosphere is amazing - it will be a real highlight for me.
"I am really looking forward to the game."
It is clear that Muller has respect for the Hoops as these teams are set to compete over two legs. The difficulty for the Celtic fans is that they will potentially not be able to travel for the away matchup at Allianz Arena, due to receiving a second disciplinary notice in their match against Aston Villa.
This would make the away match even more difficult, as Celtic will have to face Bayern Munich away with none of their own fans in attendance. One can only hope that there is no ban.
This will be only the second time in Champions League play that Muller has faced Celtic, with the last match being a 3-0 victory for his team in Munich. He did not play at Parkhead, which was a 2-1 victory for the German side.
This was in the 2017-2018 Champions League group stage, and prior to that, the last time these two teams met was in the 2003-2004 campaign.
Muller will be one of the most difficult parts of facing Bayern, as he has a track record of performing at a high level when the lights come on, and has an even longer list of trophies in his cabinet.
12 Bundesliga titles, eight DFL Supercups, six DFB Pokals, two Champions League titles, two Super Cups, and two FIFA Club World Cups. This type of production is rare, especially in a modern era where changing teams is more common than ever.
With all of that said, having him say such positive things about Scottish football and Celtic specifically says a lot about where he views them as opponents.
While this is going to be an exceptionally difficult round for the Hoops to make it out of, there is the possibility that they handle business at home which puts pressure on Bayern Munich to do the same, but for Celtic to win away likely without fans is going to be a mountainous task.