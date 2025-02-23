Celtic FC

Three Leading Candidates to be Next Rangers Boss and Chase Celtic

Here are the three early favourites to replace Philippe Clement as Rangers manager and try to end Celtic's dominance in Scotland.

Sourav Mahanty

There was some interesting news for Celtic fans today. According to Heart & Hand Podcast on X, Philippe Clement has been sacked. The official confirmation will follow soon but staff have been informed.

So, who will replace Clement as Rangers and try to bring an end to their never-ending chase of Celtic? Some names are already starting to crop up as potential candidates for the job.

Steven Gerrard is the early bookmakers' favourite to be the next Rangers manager. That will not come as a surprise to anyone.

Gerrard's first spell as manager of Rangers was not particularly successful. He won just one trophy out of a possible in Scotland.

That one was the Premiership though, while also stopping Celtic from winning 10IAR. That is the lasting image that Rangers fans have from that stint. In football, perception is reality. And Gerrard is perceived as a winner by the Ibrox support despite his recent failures at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Gerrard is without a club at the moment as well, as Al-Ettifaq showed him the exit door recently. So, in many ways, the timing makes all the sense in the world.

Gerrard is not the only name in the running to be the next Rangers manager though. Russell Martin and Kevin Muscat are the two right behind when it comes to potential candidates for the Ibrox job.

Of course, it is also possible that Rangers end up making a left-field appointment. One has to think though that just changing the manager won't magically change their direction.

As for Celtic, there is not much to be worried about. In fact, many of the Hoops' supporters might want to see Gerrard be brought back.

