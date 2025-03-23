Tottenham Hotspur Tipped to Make Move for Celtic Player
Tottenham Hotspur have found themselves in trouble throughout this season and it is somewhat surprising that they have still stuck with Ange Postecoglou as their manager. But if things do not improve, it is very likely that the former Celtic boss would be shown the exit door in the summer.
If Postecoglou does stay in the Tottenham job, could he look towards a familiar face in the summer transfer window?
Postecoglou has signed Daizen Maeda twice as manager. Firstly, when he was at Yokohama F. Marinos. Secondly, when he was at Celtic. Could he make it three times in a row at Tottenham Hotspur?
Paul Slane said on Open Goal (via 67 Hail Hail): "I worry Celtic, I said last week that he could go in the summer, just because of how good he is. He has been amazing in the Champions League.
“Spurs. Ange. Down there. Do they need to win all this Europa League to get into the Champions League? I have never seen anyone who presses like him.
“The way modern teams want to play, and especially the way Ange wants to play, do you not think Maeda is perfect for that and the way he wants to press?!
“His finishing and the quality of his finishing as well, which is very high and Spurs haven’t had that this season."
Of course, there is a reason why Postecoglou has had Maeda at two of his previous clubs. His attributes are perfect for Angeball.
Maeda has scored 28 goals this season. But on top of that, he is also someone who can play at a high energy level for the entire 90 minutes and is a non-stop presser.
Maeda was recently asked about his future and he kept his cards close to his chest, which suggests that the Japanese forward is keeping his options open, which is what you would expect from a professional footballer these days.
There is no doubt that Celtic fans will want to see Maeda remain at Parkhead for as long as possible. Not only is he a phenomenal player but also the type of character that you want in the dressing room as well.