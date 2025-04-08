Tottenham Told What Made Ange Postecoglou Different at Celtic
Former Celtic manager, Ange Postecoglou, is not having a good season with Tottenham Hotspur by any means. They find themselves sitting at 14th in the Premier League table, nowhere near good enough for a club considered to be part of the traditional Big Six despite their lack of trophies over the years.
Celtic fans have nothing but fond memories of Postecoglou’s time at the club. During his tenure, the Hoops transformed back into the best team in Scotland again, after a disastrous 20/21 season, and secured all the domestic trophies within their reach.
Postecoglou left Celtic to manage Tottenham Hotspur in 2023. However, it is safe to say that he hasn’t been able to replicate his managerial success with the Spurs.
The Australian is currently under pressure for Tottenham’s poor form throughout the season, and winning the Europa League is their only hope of qualifying for the Champions League.
Despite Tottenham's recent struggles, there is little doubt regarding Postecoglou’s managerial prowess as evident from his time with the Hoops. Now Celtic’s former coach Harry Kewell has spoken about Postecoglou’s style and what it’s like to work alongside him.
According to The Celtic Way, Kewell said while speaking to Sky Sports about Postecoglou: "He is different, but the fact is that he allows you to go and express yourself.
“There would be times when you would be in training, and you would want to stop it. But he would be like ‘no, let them figure it out, because that’s what players do’. I loved the way that he coached.
“I watch him now at Spurs and I just think ‘the way that he plays game, I loved’. Just full-out attack. I would have loved to have played for him if I was 23. I would have signed up straight away knowing that all I can do is attack."
Kewell added: "The way that I saw him work, up in Scotland, I just thought ‘that is something I can learn throughout my coaching career, to be able to manipulate certain things and work in that way’.
“I think he gives you the freedom. But that comes with a consequence because he wants that high press. The high energy. The high work rate.
“Again, that’s the exciting thing."
Despite being without Postecoglou for quite a long time, Celtic have managed to play some incredible football and continue that trend of success.
This season, Celtic are aiming to win another domestic treble, something that they achieved in Postecoglou's second year. Brendan Rodgers has also led the team to the Champions League knockout stages for the first time, something the Australian was not able to do.
While there's always a possibility for Postecoglou to return to Parkhead, it doesn’t seem likely in the near future, given Rodgers’ impressive work. Should he leave Tottenham, which feels very likely to happen this summer unless they are able to win the Europa League, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.