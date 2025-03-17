Celtic FC

Two Celtic Players Called Out for Terrible Performances vs Rangers

Two Celtic players were called out as the Hoops lost their second consecutive game against Rangers, this time at Parkhead.

Club Crest - Glasgow Celtic FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: The official club badge of Glasgow Celtic FC on a home shirt on May 15, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester Prestwich England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

It is very possible that Celtic end up winning the treble this season. But at the same time, there is a clear need to improve this team over the summer transfer window. They have looked nowhere near their best in the second half of this campaign as a high-flying start has faded away over time.

When Celtic lost 3-0 at Ibrox, there were many fans willing to write it off as just a bad day at the office for a team that has rarely lost against Rangers in recent years.

The same cannot be done after they have lost a second-straight Glasgow Derby, and this time, it was at home.

Rangers might have played 120 minutes in midweek, but Celtic were the ones who looked tired at the start of the game. They conceded twice in the first half, did well to make it 2-2 after the break only to lose to a late goal.

Neither Kasper Schmeichel nor Nicolas Kuhn, two of Celtic's best performers this season, covered themselves in glory against Rangers at the weekend.

Schmeichel seemed to struggle with his distribution, which caused Celtic problems at the back. On the other hand, Kuhn has looked like a shadow of himself for quite a few weeks now, as his early season form has completely evaporated.

The good news is that this result is not expected to have an impact on the title race. With eight games left to be played, Celtic are still 13 points ahead of Rangers.

But at the same time, it would be a mistake to sweep this under the rug. We had seen Celtic face similar problems against Rangers in the 2019/20 season, and we all know how things turned out in the campaign that followed. They cannot afford to let this become a repeat of that.

