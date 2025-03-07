UEFA Release Report Celtic and Rangers Supporters Will Love
Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest clubs in world football. They often do not get the credit that they deserve because they play in the Scottish Premiership, which is not considered among the best leagues in the world.
Not many can deny that they have two of the best fanbases in world football, which is why Parkhead and Ibrox are two of the most celebrated venues in European football.
According to Sky Sports, UEFA's European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report, published on Thursday, has revealed Celtic to be among the top 20 clubs in Europe for kit and merchandising sales, and in the top 10 for pre-tax profits listed among the continent's clubs.
On the other hand, Rangers are among the top 20 clubs in European football for gate revenue through 2024
One can expect Celtic to grow further in these categories moving forward. They are coming off one of their most successful Champions League campaigns in over a decade.
On the other hand, it looks like Adidas could focus more on Celtic merchandise in the coming years. There have been suggestions that the club could end up receiving 'Elite' status from the next season.
Of course, all of this will be tied to Celtic's success on the pitch. In that regard, the Hoops are showing no signs of slowing down.
Not only did they do well in the Champions League this season but are also on course to win a potential treble this season. The League Cup has been secured and the Premiership is not far away either. Now, their toughest task is navigating the Scottish Cup.