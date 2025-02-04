Celtic FC

Unhappy Celtic Fans React to Deadline Day Jeffrey Schlupp Signing

Celtic fans were left disappointed as the club failed to sign any new forwards despite being linked with multiple players.

Ankan Bhowmick

Jeffrey Schlupp of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring the equalising goal during the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage, London, England on 27 April 2024. Copyright: xGrantxWinterx 40710095 / IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

After one of the most chaotic winter transfer windows in Celtic’s history saw Kyogo Furuhashi joining Rennes, fans were expecting that a forward would be added to the squad. But to their dismay, the Hoops signed only one player on deadline day and that too not an out-and-out striker.

The deadline day saw Celtic sign Jeffrey Schulpp on a loan deal from Crystal Palace. He is known for his versatility and can play on both the wings, in midfield, left-back and even up front.

It seems that the some fans weren’t impressed by this move and labelled it as a panic buy. They took to X to voice their opinion.

One fan wrote: "So no striker then......poor show Celtic.....why let Kyogo go now and not the summer."

Another added: "Celtic let Kyogo go after knowing for 6 months he wanted to leave the club, said they had a plan and we have not signed a back up striker. What happens if Idah gets injured at the weekend, who plays up front for the Bayern game?"

Despite being linked with players like Mathias Kvistgaarden, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sondre Ørjasæter and plenty of others, Celtic failed to sign a forward. It looked like they left things for far too late. Or perhaps they were comfortable with the options they already have.

With the transfer window coming to a close, Celtic are left with only one established forward in the form of Idah, who has not been great so far this season even though he has scored in the last two games.

Of course, there is the possibility that Daizen Maeda is deployed as a striker. He used to play there for Yokohama F. Marinos and still does for Japan.

It will be interesting to see how they manage for the rest of the season. With the Bayern Munich game approaching, Celtic will need to do their preparation and field a strong starting XI if they hope to get anything from the match.

Ankan Bhowmick
