Unhappy Celtic Fans Want Player to Leave in the Summer
At the weekend, Celtic delivered a poor performance, resulting in a 2-3 loss at home to their bitter rivals, Rangers. It was their second consecutive loss in the Glasgow Derby and the third straight time that Brendan Rodgers' side have conceded three goals in the fixture.
Celtic entered the game with fresher legs, as Rangers had played a demanding 120-minute Europa League match against Fenerbahce earlier in the week.
However, Celtic got off to a sluggish start and found themselves two goals down by the 37th minute. Despite fighting back with two goals in the second half, all their efforts were in vain after a late goal from Rangers sealed the win for the visitors.
Although several players underperformed in the match against Rangers this weekend, one particular player had one of his worst performances in a Celtic shirt, if not the very worst.
Before this weekend, Jeffrey Schlupp had been delivering strong performances almost every time he stepped onto the pitch. There were even calls to make his move permanent in the summer.
However, this weekend, Schlupp was far from his best and made far too many errors in a crucial matchup. After his performance against Rangers, many opinions about the Crystal Palace have shifted and it looks like many fans would be happy to see him leave at the end of the season.
Unfortunately, in modern football, a player’s reputation can change quickly. One match you’re a standout performer, and the next, you’re under scrutiny. Schlupp finds himself in a similar situation.
There’s no doubt that Schlupp has been a solid addition to Celtic since joining on loan from Crystal Palace. His contract with the Premier League club is said to be expiring this summer, which could make him available as a free agent.
Although Celtic has already secured a pre-contract agreement with Kieran Tierney, given his injury history, the club will likely need a backup option. Greg Taylor has yet to agree on a contract extension with the club, which makes Schlupp a viable option. He could be signed permanently and won’t cost a penny.
Despite his poor performance against Rangers, it’s probably just a one-off occurrence. One cannot deny that he is a talented player and has been performing well in recent weeks. Let’s see what the future holds for him and it would be wrong to completely write him off based on one bad day at the office, when many others around him were not better.