Verdict on Viljami Sinisalo After His Celtic Debut vs Raith Rovers
Celtic had some tough decisions to make heading into their matchup with Raith Rovers, as they had to make the call on which players to put on the pitch and who to rest for Bayern Munich this coming week while also ensuring a win in Scottish Cup fifth round.
One of the players who did not end up coming on was goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel,who missed the match with a back issue.
The problem was not extremely concerning judging from the statement made by Brendan Rodgers, as he just called it a "little issue with his back" which sounds like the best-case scenario. The Danish international should be fine to face Bayern Munich.
Viljami Sinisalo would take the pitch in his place against the Raith Rovers to make his Celtic debut and did not really put a foot wrong.
Celtic only allowed one shot on target, and Sinisalo would save it to the left side of the goal. Other than that, he was primarily utilised as a failsafe for the centre-backs to pass to, and he did a good job keeping the ball out of harm's way and passing into space so the defence had a chance to advance the play.
The plan beyond Schmeichel is unclear but if Sinisalo can get some playing time in and shape up to be the eventual long-term replacement, that may not be the worst idea.
Given he has a contract through the summer of 2029 and is currently only 23 years old, he has plenty of time and room to develop and learn from Schmeichel over the next year and a half.
We will see if this was enough for him to get a few more appearances later in the season when Rodgers wants to protect Schmeichel from injury or manage his workload. Regardless, it was a quality performance from the youngster, and hopefully the first of many to come.