Watch: Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Furious After Controversial Decision

A video has emerged where Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was clearly not happy with the controversial decision.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers media appearance ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between Celtic and Bayern Munich.
The news of Rangers sacking Philippe Clement is naturally dominating the headlines coming out of the weekend. But one cannot overlook the other big talking point involving Celtic.

Hibernian handed Celtic a 2-1 loss at Easter Road at the weekend. The Hoops had a weak start against Hibs, trailing 2-0 at halftime. The Bhoys bounced back in the second half and nearly rallied to tie the score at 2-2 but VAR controversially disallowed the late equaliser from Daizen Maeda.

As soon as the final whistle blew, Celtic manager let the referees know just how annoyed he was. And video has emerged of a clearly unhappy Brendan Rodgers talking with the match officials after the game. BBC Sport Scotland posted the clip on X.

The judgment is belived to have been made using an 18-yard line view, which does not provide a distinct perspective, and this lack of a conclusive camera angle is what is causing the argument. An on-field decision should only be overturned if there is clear evidence that a mistake occurred.

Celtic fans want to see clear evidence to confirm that VAR correctly overturned Maeda's late equaliser.

The call has upset Celtic supporters and this is not the first time that a VAR call has gone against the Hoops. It is not expected to be the last either.

Despite the defeat, Celtic are still 13 points clear at the top of the Premiership. Rodgers' team will try to bounce back when Aberdeen visits Parkhead in midweek. On the other hand, Rangers are without a manager right now.

