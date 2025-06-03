West Ham Join Celtic in Pursuit of 23-Year-Old Forward
It seems that Celtic's summer will be a very busy one, as rumours of possible signings and departures continue to emerge.
The Hoops ended the 2024-25 season with an overall positive result. They became league champions by a significant margin and won the League Cup as well.
With the goal of remaining dominant domestically and providing a greater spectacle for their fans on the European stage, Celtic's board should move in the transfer window to strengthen their squad.
Among the areas to reinforce is the attack. In this regard, the Bhoys have recently been linked with a sensational 23-year-old forward, but it appears they will face significant competition from the Premier League and the Bundesliga.
West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt Interested in Celtic Target Mathias Kvistgaarden
According to the Daily Mail, West Ham United has joined the race to sign Mathias Kvistgaarden, the Danish striker from Brondby.
The cited outlet also confirmed the previously reported interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, making things even more difficult for Celtic.
The report also states that Kvistgaarden’s potential exit price is £12 million. That makes sense, considering how well he has done in recent times.
And, logically, West Ham now appears to be the favorite club to secure his signature ahead of the 2025-26 season.
The Daily Mail also confirmed that Celtic had already inquired about the player during the past January window, and they claim the club will try to sign him again very soon. Therefore, we are looking at a potential three-way battle to secure Kvistgaarden's signature.
Kvistgaarden is coming off a fantastic season and appeared five different times in the Team of the Week for the Danish league on the statistical platform SofaScore.