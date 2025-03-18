West Ham United Coach Tips Criticised Celtic Player for Big Money Move
Celtic have made a lot of signings in recent times. Some have worked out, some have not and the jury is still out on some.
In the last summer transfer window, Celtic made a bold decision by breaking the club transfer record. They did not do so to bring in a proven player though.
Instead, Celtic decided to bank on potential and signed Arne Engels from FC Augsburg. And so far, his time at Parkhead has been up and down.
Engels has shown glimpses of his potential for sure. But one could argue that he has not made the sort of impact that is expected from a club-record signing.
A lot of fans were not impressed with his performance against Rangers at the weekend and it looks like a section of the fanbase is already starting to give up on Engels.
West Ham United assistant manager, Billy Reid, seems to be expecting big things from Engels though. According to 67 Hail Hail, he told the Sunday Mail [print edition page 59]: "Engels has impressed me. He’s the one player in Scottish football who I believe will play at the very top.
“Celtic paid £11 million for him but he will move on again for big money."
It remains to be seen whether Reid's prediction comes true in the future or not. Celtic fans will surely be hoping that it does because that would mean that Engels will find his feet at Parkhead and go on to become one of the club's best players.
Of course, it is important to remember that Engels is still just 21 years old. It is important to give him the time and space that he needs to develop as a player at Celtic and with the Belgium national team. Matt O'Riley took a season and a half to come into his own.