Celtic FC

West Ham United Holding Talks to Sign Celtic Player

West Ham United are believed to be holding talks to sign the Celtic player in the summer transfer window.

Sourav Mahanty

Club Crest - West Ham United FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The official club badge of West Ham United FC on a home shirt on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester The Etihad Stadium England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101
Club Crest - West Ham United FC MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The official club badge of West Ham United FC on a home shirt on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus) Manchester The Etihad Stadium England United Kingdom Copyright: xVisionhausx 776004101 / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Celtic are heading towards an important summer transfer window. They made progress in Europe this season. On the other hand, we have seen signs of the Hoops struggling when up against Rangers, as they have lost back-to-back Glasgow Derbies and conceded nine goals over the past three meetings with their Ibrox rivals.

So, overall, there is a need to improve the squad, no matter which way you choose to look at it. But on the other hand, there are also players expected to head in the opposite direction.

Daniel Cummings' current deal with Celtic is believed to be running out in the summer, which means that he is free to agree a pre-contract.

According to Claret & Hugh, Mark Noble was in discussions with Cummings and his representatives CAA Base in February. Talks are still ongoing.

Cummings has been scoring goals for fun at the youth and developmental levels for Celtic this season. But that has not resulted in him getting consistent playing time with the senior team.

Of course, this has been a problem faced by the club's youth standouts for a long time now, which has led to many of them leaving early on in their careers rather than wait for opportunities to come around.

Ben Doak, Daniel Kelly and Rocco Vata are some of Celtic's academy standouts who have chosen to leave the club in recent times, all heading down to England. And it looks like Cummings is set to follow the same pathway as well with West Ham United looking like favourites to sign him.

feed

Published |Modified
Sourav Mahanty
SOURAV MAHANTY

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

Home/News