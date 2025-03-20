West Ham United Holding Talks to Sign Celtic Player
Celtic are heading towards an important summer transfer window. They made progress in Europe this season. On the other hand, we have seen signs of the Hoops struggling when up against Rangers, as they have lost back-to-back Glasgow Derbies and conceded nine goals over the past three meetings with their Ibrox rivals.
So, overall, there is a need to improve the squad, no matter which way you choose to look at it. But on the other hand, there are also players expected to head in the opposite direction.
Daniel Cummings' current deal with Celtic is believed to be running out in the summer, which means that he is free to agree a pre-contract.
According to Claret & Hugh, Mark Noble was in discussions with Cummings and his representatives CAA Base in February. Talks are still ongoing.
Cummings has been scoring goals for fun at the youth and developmental levels for Celtic this season. But that has not resulted in him getting consistent playing time with the senior team.
Of course, this has been a problem faced by the club's youth standouts for a long time now, which has led to many of them leaving early on in their careers rather than wait for opportunities to come around.
Ben Doak, Daniel Kelly and Rocco Vata are some of Celtic's academy standouts who have chosen to leave the club in recent times, all heading down to England. And it looks like Cummings is set to follow the same pathway as well with West Ham United looking like favourites to sign him.