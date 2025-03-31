What Arne Slot Told Liverpool is Great News for Celtic
It is no secret that Liverpool are one of the favourites to sign Jeremie Frimpong in the summer transfer window, especially after it has been claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be on his way to Real Madrid as a free agent. And all of this is good news for Celtic.
Celtic hold a significant sell-on clause when it comes to Frimpong, who had left the club in 2021 to join Bayer Leverkusen and has developed into one of the most effective wing-backs in football over the past four years.
According to TBR Football, Slot told Liverpool to start working on a deal for Frimpong in February in the scenario that Alexander-Arnold does leave for Real Madrid.
At the moment, Alexander-Arnold heading for Real Madrid seems like only a matter, which on the other hand, increases Liverpool's chances of trying to sign Frimpong.
Of course, Liverpool know what it would take to get a deal done for Frimpong. The release clause in his current deal is believed to be set at around €40 million.
If that is met, and it is not outside the realm of possibility, then it would bring in a significant cash windfall for Celtic. A figure north of €7 million, even though the exact sell-on clause is not known for certain.
Other clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to have held talks to sign Frimpong as well though, which means that there could be a race for his signature. That hands Celtic a boost as well as it means that they are not depending on one particular club to go out and sign the Dutchman.
Celtic will have to keep an eye on their own full-back situation in the summer as well. Greg Taylor is likely to leave the club and while Kieran Tierney will join as a free agent, the Hoops need reliable cover for the often-injured Scot.