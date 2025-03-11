What Cristiano Ronaldo Has Said About Celtic Supporters
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the history of football. He has won five Ballon d'Ors, five Champions League titles and several other accolades. And he has also experienced the Celtic Park atmosphere over the course of his career.
Ronaldo was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team that lost 1-0 at Parkhead. Shunshuke Nakamura scored the winner on the night while Louis Saha missed a late penalty kick.
Ronaldo would then get to play at Celtic Park once again a couple of seasons later and once again, it looked like the Hoops were on their way to victory.
Unfortunately, Celtic could hold on to their lead this time around as Ryan Giggs scored in the 84th minute and it ended in a 1-1 draw.
Ronaldo was clearly impressed with his experience at Celtic Park. According to the Daily Record, he said: "The Celtic fans are incredible. It is always great to play there."
It is unlikely that Ronaldo will get the chance to play in front of Celtic fans again in his career as he has left European football altogether and has been at Al-Nassr for the past few years.
Ronaldo is not the only great of the game to have had complimentary things to say about their experience of playing at Celtic Park.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Kaka and several others have enjoyed their Parkhead experience as well.
If Celtic want to come up against such great players in the future as well, they will need to do well in the Champions League. They took a step in the right direction this season, making it past the first round of the competition for the first time in over a decade. Of course, the new format helped as well.