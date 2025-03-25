What Denmark's Team Doctor Has Said Amid Kasper Schmeichel Injury Fears
Kasper Schmeichel has been Celtic's number-one choice between the posts since arriving in the summer. Viljami Sinisalo, his cover option, has played just one game so far this season while Scott Bain has not even featured.
Celtic might need to bring either Sinisalo or Bain in from the cold though as there are fears that Schmeichel might have picked up an injury on international duty that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
Schmeichel appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in Denmark's game against Portugal in the first half of extra-time, having saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty earlier in the game.
By the time Schmeichel was injured, Denmark had already made all of their substitutions. So, the Celtic goalkeeper decided to play on through the pain and there are fears that they might have only worsened his injury.
There is speculation that Schmeichel could be out for the remainder of this season and beyond that. It remains to be seen whether that is accurate or not.
For now, we only know what the Denmark national team's doctor, Morten Boesen, has said about his injury. According to The Scottish Sun, he said: "Kasper Schmeichel's left shoulder was X-rayed last night and fortunately the images do not show anything abnormal.
"He is clearly in pain after a fall on his shoulder, so we are examining him further with an MRI scan."
So, we are yet to learn of the full extent of Schmeichel's injury. While Celtic fans are hoping for the best, they are fearing the worst at the same time.
One would imagine that Sinisalo will be the one coming into the team if Schmeichel has to spend time out on the sidelines.
Of course, there is the possibility that Bain will return to the fold but considering he has not even made the bench once on the league, there is doubt regarding that happening.