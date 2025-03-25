Celtic FC

What Denmark's Team Doctor Has Said Amid Kasper Schmeichel Injury Fears

What the Denmark national team's doctor has said amid fears that Kasper Schmeichel has suffered a long-term injury.

Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the UCL second leg between Celtic and Bayern Munich on February 18, 2025. / Mandatory Credit: Beautiful Sports, Steffie Wunderl

Kasper Schmeichel has been Celtic's number-one choice between the posts since arriving in the summer. Viljami Sinisalo, his cover option, has played just one game so far this season while Scott Bain has not even featured.

Celtic might need to bring either Sinisalo or Bain in from the cold though as there are fears that Schmeichel might have picked up an injury on international duty that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Schmeichel appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in Denmark's game against Portugal in the first half of extra-time, having saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty earlier in the game.

By the time Schmeichel was injured, Denmark had already made all of their substitutions. So, the Celtic goalkeeper decided to play on through the pain and there are fears that they might have only worsened his injury.

There is speculation that Schmeichel could be out for the remainder of this season and beyond that. It remains to be seen whether that is accurate or not.

For now, we only know what the Denmark national team's doctor, Morten Boesen, has said about his injury. According to The Scottish Sun, he said: "Kasper Schmeichel's left shoulder was X-rayed last night and fortunately the images do not show anything abnormal.

"He is clearly in pain after a fall on his shoulder, so we are examining him further with an MRI scan."

So, we are yet to learn of the full extent of Schmeichel's injury. While Celtic fans are hoping for the best, they are fearing the worst at the same time.

One would imagine that Sinisalo will be the one coming into the team if Schmeichel has to spend time out on the sidelines.

Of course, there is the possibility that Bain will return to the fold but considering he has not even made the bench once on the league, there is doubt regarding that happening.

Sourav, a seasoned sports journalist, holds a Master’s degree in English from Amity University, graduating in 2022. He has been a prominent contributor to FanSided since 2017, primarily covering Celtic, where he has built a strong online presence over the years. His love for the game extends beyond Celtic, having also covered renowned soccer teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, and Chelsea. In addition to his passion for soccer, Sourav is an avid basketball enthusiast. He has written extensively about NBA teams like the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

