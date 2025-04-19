What Dundee United Chiefs Feel About Celtic Statement
As the business end of the season arrives, the Celtic fans would want their club to make it count as they are on the lookout for a domestic treble once again, with the upcoming Scottish Cup semifinal and an almost secured league title.
After the cup semis this weekend, the Hoops will face Dundee United away at Tannadice Park next, where they will only need a point to secure their fourth Scottish Premiership title on the trot.
As Celtic will most probably win the league title against Dundee United, the home side appear to have strategically decided to raise the ticket prices.
As reported by the Glasgow Times, Dundee United have set ticket prices for the match at £42 for adults and £25 for concessions, while they were £34 when the two teams met at Tannadice Park the last time.
The official statement released by Celtic shows their concern regarding the matter and it reads, "Following the announcement of ticket arrangements for our forthcoming Scottish Premiership match against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, April 26, we can confirm that we have raised a number of concerns with the SPFL."
This raise in ticket prices not only affects the visiting fans but also becomes a matter of concern for the Dundee United supporters. But what do club chiefs feel?
According to The Courier, Dundee United chiefs reckon that the argument should have little merit, given ticket prices are the same for fans of both clubs.
As it stands the matter has been put in front of the SPFL as Celtic looks to secure the coveted league title next weekend and make sure that their fans are present in numbers inside the stadium when the celebration begins.