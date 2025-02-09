Celtic FC

What Harry Kane Has Said About Celtic Before Champions League Game

Harry Kane made some interesting comments about Bayern Munich's upcoming visit to Celtic Park in the Champions League.

Orijit Das

Harry Kane (FC Bayern Muenchen) Schaut waehrend des Spiels der 1. Bundesliga zwischen FC Bayern München und SV Werder Bremen, Allianz Arena am 07. February 2025 in München, Deutschland. (Foto von Harry Langer DeFodi Images) +++ Harry Kane (FC Bayern Muenchen) Looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and SV Werder Bremen at Allianz Arena on February 7, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer DeFodi Images)
The Celtic fans have been quite disappointed with the winter transfer window after they parted ways with Kyogo Furuhashi, cut short Alex Valle's loan move from Barcelona and loaned out several others. The void remains the same for the Bhoys up top.

Adam Idah remains the only proven option for Brendan Rodgers while Daizen Maeda is able to play there as well, as he showed with his recent hattrick against Raith Rovers.

Despite Kyogo's exit, goals have not looked like a problem for Celtic. They have scored 11 times over their last two games leading up to the Bayern Munich match.

No wonder the the fans are looking forward to facing their upcoming UEFA Champions League rival, Bayern Munich, at Celtic Park.

England skipper Harry Kane is going to make his first visit to Celtic Park and he seems quite excited about it. According to the Daily Record, he said: "I have never played at Celtic Park. But I've heard a lot about the great atmosphere. It will be a challenging game for us."

Harry Kane is the top performer in the Bundesliga right now with 21 goals and 8 assists in 19 appearances and has registered 6 goals and an assist in 7 matches in the Champions League. It is safe to say that the Celtic defenders with have to keep an eye on him.

Celtic have constantly been amongst the rumours though they were able to sign only Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp in the winter. Both could have roles to play against Bayern Munich, especially the former with Maeda suspended for the first leg.

If Celtic are to give Bayern Munich a run for their money, they will have to make the most of the Parkhead atmosphere and get a result at home before their visit to the Allianz Arena.

Orijit Das
ORIJIT DAS

Orijit holds a BA General degree in English, History and Political Science from Calcutta University. He is a fan of prominent soccer teams like Real Madrid and Manchester City. Other than soccer, Orijit is also a professional wrestling enthusiast and has been a contributor for Wrestling 3:16 since 2024. In addition to his passion for soccer and professional wrestling, Orijit is an avid basketball fan and he actively covers teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

