What Harry Kane Has Said About Celtic Before Champions League Game
The Celtic fans have been quite disappointed with the winter transfer window after they parted ways with Kyogo Furuhashi, cut short Alex Valle's loan move from Barcelona and loaned out several others. The void remains the same for the Bhoys up top.
Adam Idah remains the only proven option for Brendan Rodgers while Daizen Maeda is able to play there as well, as he showed with his recent hattrick against Raith Rovers.
Despite Kyogo's exit, goals have not looked like a problem for Celtic. They have scored 11 times over their last two games leading up to the Bayern Munich match.
No wonder the the fans are looking forward to facing their upcoming UEFA Champions League rival, Bayern Munich, at Celtic Park.
England skipper Harry Kane is going to make his first visit to Celtic Park and he seems quite excited about it. According to the Daily Record, he said: "I have never played at Celtic Park. But I've heard a lot about the great atmosphere. It will be a challenging game for us."
Harry Kane is the top performer in the Bundesliga right now with 21 goals and 8 assists in 19 appearances and has registered 6 goals and an assist in 7 matches in the Champions League. It is safe to say that the Celtic defenders with have to keep an eye on him.
Celtic have constantly been amongst the rumours though they were able to sign only Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp in the winter. Both could have roles to play against Bayern Munich, especially the former with Maeda suspended for the first leg.
If Celtic are to give Bayern Munich a run for their money, they will have to make the most of the Parkhead atmosphere and get a result at home before their visit to the Allianz Arena.