What SFA Said About Disallowed Celtic Goal vs Hibernian
Celtic will feel that they were on the end of another horrible refereeing decision, and there were a few of those in the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, as they lost 2-1 away at Easter Road to Hibernian.
After going into half-time two goals down, it looked like Celtic had completed the comeback. Daizen Maeda had made it 2-1 after the break and then found the back of the net for a second time as well.
The goal was ruled out though. While the on-field referees had given it, VAR adjudged that the ball had gone out of play before Alistair Johnston had put in the cross for Maeda to score.
That has ended up becoming the biggest talking point coming out of the game. Clearly, Brendan Rodgers was not happy with it.
The issue is, from the footage and images that the viewers were shown, it did not look conclusive that the ball had indeed gone out of play. In such a scenario, it might have been best to stick with on-field decision rather than making a guess.
While speaking on Premier Sports and looking at the footage of the goal, Emma Dodds said: "The SFA have said that the guidance on this disallowed goal is that the VAR check was from the 18-yard line camera, which is this one, and showed that the ball had crossed the byline. So, in their opinion, this is conclusive."
Even the team of pundits were unsure while looking at the footage in slow motion after the game whether the ball had indeed gone out or not. So, it is safe to say that this does not seem conclusive at all, no matter which way you look at it.
It is what it is though. Celtic will have to forget about this decision and look forward to what lies ahead. Eleven league games remain as well as the rest of the Scottish Cup campaign. Next up for the Hoops is a home game against Aberdeen in midweek.