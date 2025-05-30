What Would Veljko Milosavljevic Bring to Celtic?
Celtic have an intriguing summer ahead of them, and with a full transfer window coming up in only a few weeks, they have plenty of decisions to make surrounding their squad. Making quality additions and using their funds wisely is going to be one of the most crucial of those choices being made, as it could supplement them in another deep run in Europe while continuing to dominate in Scotland.
Plenty of quality players have been linked to the Scottish side in recent weeks, and for good reason, as they have proven to be a top outfit for years.
One of the most interesting names to take a look at is Veljko Milosavljevic of Red Star Belgrade. The 17-year-old centre-back has proven his worth as much as possible with his current team, and now is rated highly by many top European clubs.
Celtic, Paris Saint-Germain, and Everton are the primary three names in the running for the young talent, and when looking through what he has done so far, it is easy to understand why so many top clubs are enamored with his talent and skillset.
What Would Milosavljevic Bring to Celtic Specifically?
The traits are undeniable when it comes to Milosavljevic, standing at 6-foot-4 he has a truly commanding presence for a young player, and his play-style reflects this. He has outstanding physical strength and is able to go up against pretty much any other player he faces and commandeer the ball away from them. His aerial ability and control are outstanding, as would be expected of a player with this type of frame.
What has been lauded by many in the media is his ability to remain calm and get the ball away from attacking players, similar to the defensive prowess of Cameron Carter-Vickers. His ability to corral the ball and either progress it to the midfield or send it back to the goalkeeper is incredible, and something that has been impressive to see from someone with plenty of room to develop.
Specifically if he were to land with Celtic, he would likely take some time to really fill into his traits and become the player he has shown flashes of. With the correct guidance he could become a long-term defensive anchor who is able to maintain pressure and keep opposing forwards away from the box. Putting that alongside an already solid defender in Carter-Vickers in the future would make for an enormously dominant pairing.