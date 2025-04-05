Why Adam Idah Celtic Exit Talks Make No Sense
With the transfer window not too far away, rumours are coming in left, right and centre. Recently, some reports have claimed that one of Celtic’s forwards might have to leave the club at some point in the future.
Celtic signed Adam Idah from Norwich City in the summer of 2024 for a substantial transfer fee after his excellent loan spell for the Hoops the previous season. But he hasn’t been able to replicate that form this time.
At the start of the season, Kyogo Furuhashi was the first-choice forward. But even after his departure in the winter transfer window, Idah hasn’t been able to climb up the pecking order. Instead, he has now fallen behind Daizen Maeda, who is having an outstanding season.
In most of the matches this season, Idah has come off the bench. However, this hasn’t stopped him from scoring 14 goals. But is this enough from a player of his quality, and especially, considering the transfer fee it cost Celtic to sign him?
Scott Allan has predicted that Idah will have to leave Celtic. According to Daily Record, he told Clyde Superscoreboard: "I think for Adam Idah personally, he has to be playing games and more minutes to improve. There's no question of that.
"We see it time and time again at either of the Old Firm clubs, where they have to move on to then develop.
"Further down the line, people might ask, 'Why didn't he get that opportunity at Celtic or Rangers?' That's the problem. Maeda is a better footballer. He offers more to the team at this moment in time.
"For me, long-term Adam Idah will have to move away to get regular football because there's no question that Celtic will be adding quality in that department come the summer again."
Although there’s a possibility of Idah leaving Parkhead in the future, it wouldn’t be ideal for either the club or the player. With Maeda already attracting transfer interest, the Irishman could become the next no. 9 for the club.
Even if Maeda stays at the club, the Hoops will need a reliable backup at their disposal. With the number of games in a season increasing, it’s only a matter of time before Idah gets his opportunities.
We all know that he is a player with incredible footballing abilities, which he showcased at Celtic in the 2023-2024 season. He has a long-term contract, so he still has plenty of time left. He just needs to be patient to prove his worth.
That being said, Idah could push for an exit to pursue new challenges, like Kyogo did in the winter transfer window. But we all know how that turned out.
It is not like Idah was playing regular football at Norwich City but now suddenly finds himself out of the starting XI. So, hopefully, he will show some patience as will the club.
There is a player in Idah, for sure. 14 goals in a season in which he has barely started is not a bad return for a striker.