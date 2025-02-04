Why Celtic Decided Not to Make Move for £8m Striker on Deadline Day
Celtic failed to sign a striker on deadline day, something that was considered as the minimum expectation following the departure of Kyogo Furuhashi earlier in the window. Well, they did and they did not.
Jeffrey Schlupp was signed on loan from Crystal Palace and he has the ability to play up front. One can only hope that it does not come down to that.
Celtic were linked with plenty of strikers over the last couple of days. There were believed to be talks for Mathias Kvistgaarden of Brondby IF and Kelechi Iheanacho of Sevilla, but did not lead to anywhere of substance.
A late move for Danny Ings was also believed to be in consideration but the Hoops did not end up signing the veteran Premier League striker either.
One interesting name that had done the rounds of the rumour mill was that of David Strelec. The Slovan Bratislava striker has been impressive in recent times and could have been a decent addition.
But according to the Daily Record, Strelec was also in the frame but the £8 million transfer fee was deemed too steep.
The window is now closed and it is time to focus on what is available to Brendan Rodgers. Adam Idah has done well in the last two games and hopefully, he will continue building on this momentum as he gets a consistent run in the first-team, something he did not get when Kyogo was at the club.
Daizen Maeda can be a possible solution as well. He has played as a centre-forward for Japan and scored a lot of goals while at Yokohama F. Marinos.
Finally, the club have some youngsters available as well. Johnny Kenny did well while on loan at Shamrock Rovers while the club also decided to keep Daniel Cummings beyond this winter despite heavy interest from West Ham United.