Why Celtic Players Were Unhappy Despite Winning vs Aberdeen
Celtic did against Aberdeen what they do best, win football games. Brendan Rodgers' side were nowhere near their best in the first half but that did not stop them from going into the break 3-0 up.
Daizen Maeda scored the opener after the ball looped up in the box and fell perfectly for him. The second came through Jota, who appeared mistime his shot but still found the back of the net. And then, Callum McGregor put the game beyond any doubt right before half-time.
Most teams would be delighted to go into the break 3-0 up despite not playing particularly well. Celtic are not just any team though. This is a side that wins consistently, one year after another. It takes a special type of mentality to do that.
That was seemingly at full display at the break. According to 67 Hail Hail, Arne Engels said to Sky Sports: "Everybody was coming into the dressing room not happy because some things weren’t going our way or how we wanted to play, so we changed some things.
"And then you see, if we look after the ball, that we do really well, and we create a lot of chances."
Celtic did look better in the second half although they scored only twice. At the end of the day, one cannot complain about a 5-1 win though.
The result takes them another step closer to the Premiership trophy. With just 10 games left to be played in the league, the Hoops are 13 points ahead of the Rangers. It might not be long before this title race is mathematically over as well.
Until then, Celtic cannot lose focus, not for a second. Fortunately, it looks like this team knows that very well. That is what having a dressing room full of champions does for a club.