Why Celtic Target Would Be Perfect After Recent Transfer Boost
Celtic have been linked to plenty of players ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window, both via speculation and direct rumours of interest. These players vary anywhere from Mathias Kvistgaarden to Jonny Evans, and while the window is still a while away, the whispers are becoming more rampant as fans and media alike become more intrigued with who the club may be targeting.
After a somewhat slow winter window, the expectation is that there will be a rather large spending period in the summer for the Bhoys, as Brendan Rodgers looks to not only continue winning in Scotland but make a strong push against the best of the best across Europe.
After a successful performance this season in the UEFA Champions League, the hope would be to continue improving via transfers and continued development of talent.
One of the players who has been rumoured as a target for Celtic is forward David Strelec from Slovan Bratislava, a player for the Slovakia national team as well. He has played 2,965 minutes this season across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and picking up eight assists according to Transfermarkt.
The Hoops are believed to have offered a transfer deal in the winter worth £7 million, which was ultimately declined by his club, but interest could be re-ignited this summer.
Slovan Bratislava Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Kmotrík, recently had positive news for a potential deal, in that a transfer is definitely possible, potentially even at a reduced fee.
While Celtic have strong forwards now, they may have a hole to fill in the front lines due to the winter exit of Kyogo Furuhashi, who joined Rennes.
The reason Strelec would be a perfect fit for the club is that he plays a somewhat different role, in that he has the ability to produce goals, but is equally adept at contributing via his passing and pressing, both of which are skills in which he has shown flashes of immense talent.
His pressing is spectacular, though, and that is the focus of his game, as he is currently 94th percentile in interceptions, 94th percentile in blocks, and 88th percentile in clearances, all of which he is exceptional at. He is an extremely smart player who makes the right read and plays how he is needed, in almost the same way as a midfielder would, but his ability to finish chances makes him a quality forward.
Overall, he would be a fun addition to the club, and someone Celtic could build around long term in the front of the lineup, who has shown a positive skillset with various traits that can be developed.